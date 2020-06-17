6402 Dewey Avenue - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Apartment Won't Last. Check our virtual tour on the link below (copy and paste in your browser):



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNuxV2hr5xA&feature=youtu.be



Renovated 1 BR Apartment.

Utilities not included.

NEW Kitchen With New Appliances.

NEW Floors Throughout Apartment.

First Come, First Serve.

Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.



Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There.

Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets.

Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.

Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.

Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.

Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.



- REQUIREMENTS -



1.5 Months Security Deposit.

No history of Felonies or Evictions.

2.5x Rent Combined household income.

$30 Application Fee.

Medium to Good Credit.

Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!



Pictures are of a similar apartment.

Showing times are flexible for your convenience.

Due to the high amount of calls we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.



To schedule, a viewing call/text (646) 744-7548, or our office at 201-472-5108.