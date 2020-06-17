All apartments in West New York
6402 Dewey Avenue - 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

6402 Dewey Avenue - 3

6402 Dewey Avenue · (646) 744-7548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6402 Dewey Avenue, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Apartment Won't Last. Check our virtual tour on the link below (copy and paste in your browser):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNuxV2hr5xA&feature=youtu.be

Renovated 1 BR Apartment.
Utilities not included.
NEW Kitchen With New Appliances.
NEW Floors Throughout Apartment.
First Come, First Serve.
Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.

Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There.
Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets.
Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.
Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.
Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.
Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.

- REQUIREMENTS -

1.5 Months Security Deposit.
No history of Felonies or Evictions.
2.5x Rent Combined household income.
$30 Application Fee.
Medium to Good Credit.
Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!

Pictures are of a similar apartment.
Showing times are flexible for your convenience.
Due to the high amount of calls we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.

To schedule, a viewing call/text (646) 744-7548, or our office at 201-472-5108.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

