6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Apartment Won't Last. For Questions or to make an appointment for a showing please call/text 646-744-7548 or our office 201-472-5108.



Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment.

Utilities not included.

Located on the 1st floor.

New Kitchen With New Stainless Steel Appliances.

First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.

Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.

Private Ground Floor Entrance and Private Backyard.



- BUILDING FEATURES -



Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There.

Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets.

Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.

Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.

Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.

Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.



- REQUIREMENTS -



Security Deposit 1.5 months.

No history of Felonies or Evictions.

2.5x Rent Combined Household Income.

$30 Application Fee.

Medium to Good Credit.

Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!



Showing times are flexible for your convenience.

Due to the high amount of calls, we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.



For Questions or to make an appointment for a showing please call/text 646-744-7548 or our office 201-472-5108.

Apartment Won't Last. Check our virtual tour on the link below (copy and paste in your browser):



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNuxV2hr5xA&feature=youtu.be



Renovated 1 BR Apartment.

Utilities not included.

NEW Kitchen With New Appliances.

NEW Floors Throughout Apartment.

First Come, First Serve.

Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.



Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There.

Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets.

Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.

Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.

Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.

Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.



- REQUIREMENTS -



1.5 Months Security Deposit.

No history of Felonies or Evictions.

2.5x Rent Combined household income.

$30 Application Fee.

Medium to Good Credit.

Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!



Pictures are of a similar apartment.

Showing times are flexible for your convenience.

Due to the high amount of calls we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.



To schedule, a viewing call/text (646) 744-7548, or our office at 201-472-5108.