Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:05 AM

6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement

6402 Dewey Avenue · (646) 744-7548
Location

6402 Dewey Avenue, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Apartment Won't Last. For Questions or to make an appointment for a showing please call/text 646-744-7548 or our office 201-472-5108.

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment.
Utilities not included.
Located on the 1st floor.
New Kitchen With New Stainless Steel Appliances.
First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.
Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.
Private Ground Floor Entrance and Private Backyard.

- BUILDING FEATURES -

Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There.
Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets.
Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.
Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.
Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.
Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.

- REQUIREMENTS -

Security Deposit 1.5 months.
No history of Felonies or Evictions.
2.5x Rent Combined Household Income.
$30 Application Fee.
Medium to Good Credit.
Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!

Showing times are flexible for your convenience.
Due to the high amount of calls, we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.

For Questions or to make an appointment for a showing please call/text 646-744-7548 or our office 201-472-5108.
Apartment Won't Last. Check our virtual tour on the link below (copy and paste in your browser):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNuxV2hr5xA&feature=youtu.be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement have any available units?
6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement have?
Some of 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement currently offering any rent specials?
6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement pet-friendly?
No, 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement offer parking?
No, 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement does not offer parking.
Does 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement have a pool?
No, 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement does not have a pool.
Does 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement have accessible units?
No, 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement has units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement have units with air conditioning?
No, 6402 Dewey Avenue - 13 Basement does not have units with air conditioning.
