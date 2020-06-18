All apartments in West New York
6209 BLVD EAST

6209 John F Kennedy Boulevard East · (201) 962-9551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6209 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1ES · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
key fob access
Welcome to the Hudson Gate II. A spacious approximately, 1000 square feet and recently remodeled two bedroom one bath apartment rental. Featuring, hardwood through out a bright and east facing lay out with direct NYC views from your apartment. Two great size bedrooms, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, secured keyless entry and NYC transportation at you door. Building offers laundry, heat and hot water are also included. Conventionally located on sought after BLVD EAST directly across from Patricia MC Eldowney Field. Parking for rent may be available in nearby Tower West or Riveria Tower. First months rent, month and a half security deposit, and one months broker fee are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 BLVD EAST have any available units?
6209 BLVD EAST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6209 BLVD EAST have?
Some of 6209 BLVD EAST's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 BLVD EAST currently offering any rent specials?
6209 BLVD EAST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 BLVD EAST pet-friendly?
No, 6209 BLVD EAST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 6209 BLVD EAST offer parking?
Yes, 6209 BLVD EAST does offer parking.
Does 6209 BLVD EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 BLVD EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 BLVD EAST have a pool?
No, 6209 BLVD EAST does not have a pool.
Does 6209 BLVD EAST have accessible units?
No, 6209 BLVD EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 BLVD EAST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6209 BLVD EAST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6209 BLVD EAST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6209 BLVD EAST does not have units with air conditioning.
