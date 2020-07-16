All apartments in West New York
6111 FILLMORE PL
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

6111 FILLMORE PL

6111 Fillmore Pl · (201) 659-8600
Location

6111 Fillmore Pl, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great layout, spacious 1 bed 1 bath apartment in a well maintained newer construction building with private parking garage. modern gourmet kitchen with Gas stove & stainless steel appliances inc dishwasher. openplan living room and dining, with working gas fire. washer/drier hookup, the building features elevator, fitness room and laundry room. close to blvd east for NYC transportation. easy access to edgewater, hoboken & NYC. tenant pays gas/elec, water & sewage. small pets may be considered subject to landlord approval pet fee will apply.one month broker fee applies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 FILLMORE PL have any available units?
6111 FILLMORE PL has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6111 FILLMORE PL have?
Some of 6111 FILLMORE PL's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 FILLMORE PL currently offering any rent specials?
6111 FILLMORE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 FILLMORE PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 6111 FILLMORE PL is pet friendly.
Does 6111 FILLMORE PL offer parking?
Yes, 6111 FILLMORE PL offers parking.
Does 6111 FILLMORE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 FILLMORE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 FILLMORE PL have a pool?
No, 6111 FILLMORE PL does not have a pool.
Does 6111 FILLMORE PL have accessible units?
No, 6111 FILLMORE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 FILLMORE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6111 FILLMORE PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6111 FILLMORE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6111 FILLMORE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
