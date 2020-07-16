6111 FILLMORE PL

Amenities
Great layout, spacious 1 bed 1 bath apartment in a well maintained newer construction building with private parking garage. modern gourmet kitchen with Gas stove & stainless steel appliances inc dishwasher. openplan living room and dining, with working gas fire. washer/drier hookup, the building features elevator, fitness room and laundry room. close to blvd east for NYC transportation. easy access to edgewater, hoboken & NYC. tenant pays gas/elec, water & sewage. small pets may be considered subject to landlord approval pet fee will apply.one month broker fee applies