Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Remodeled 2 family home a couple just blocks from Boulevard East. Border of Weehawken. Apartment has been completely and tastefully redesigned and remodeled. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with access to PRIVATE backyard Ferry & Lincoln Tunnel are minutes from the property. Parking lot for monthly parking located across the street. 1/2 FEE PAID BY LANDLORD!