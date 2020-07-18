5203 BLVD EAST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Modern renovated apartment w/ private entrance, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, recessed lighting. Public Bus to Port Authority literally steps from your door, arrive in NYC in minutes ! Convenient shopping, restaurants and more all nearby. Great for professionals that want a short commute to NYC. Also located within walking distance to Light Rail Station w/easy commute to Jersey City Downtown or Journal Square. No pets, no smoking permitted, use of backyard is exclusive to Landlord. 1.5 month security deposit, credit/tenancy/background & proof of employment required. Gorgeous Apartment with plenty of closet space !!! Step outside your door and see the NYC skyline !!!