West New York, NJ
5203 BLVD EAST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

5203 BLVD EAST

5203 John F Kennedy Boulevard East · (201) 868-3100
Location

5203 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Modern renovated apartment w/ private entrance, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, recessed lighting. Public Bus to Port Authority literally steps from your door, arrive in NYC in minutes ! Convenient shopping, restaurants and more all nearby. Great for professionals that want a short commute to NYC. Also located within walking distance to Light Rail Station w/easy commute to Jersey City Downtown or Journal Square. No pets, no smoking permitted, use of backyard is exclusive to Landlord. 1.5 month security deposit, credit/tenancy/background & proof of employment required. Gorgeous Apartment with plenty of closet space !!! Step outside your door and see the NYC skyline !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 BLVD EAST have any available units?
5203 BLVD EAST has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5203 BLVD EAST have?
Some of 5203 BLVD EAST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 BLVD EAST currently offering any rent specials?
5203 BLVD EAST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 BLVD EAST pet-friendly?
No, 5203 BLVD EAST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 5203 BLVD EAST offer parking?
No, 5203 BLVD EAST does not offer parking.
Does 5203 BLVD EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 BLVD EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 BLVD EAST have a pool?
No, 5203 BLVD EAST does not have a pool.
Does 5203 BLVD EAST have accessible units?
No, 5203 BLVD EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 BLVD EAST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 BLVD EAST has units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 BLVD EAST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 BLVD EAST does not have units with air conditioning.
