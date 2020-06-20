5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access lobby

5005 Palisade Avenue is a 30-unit, luxury apartment building located in beautiful West New York, NJ near the towns of Weehawken, Union City, Hoboken, Guttenberg and North Bergen, NJ. It boasts exceptionally large units, storage on each floor, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, covered parking, and 10-foot ceilings. Building amenities include an elevator, a large common area lobby, central A/C, gas heat, gas stoves & tankless water heaters, washer/dryer in each unit, and wheelchair access. One reserved garage parking included with the rent. Additional reserved garage parking available at additional cost.



5005 Palisade Avenue is conveniently located .2 miles (5 minutes walking) east of the Bergenline Avenue Light Rail Station, which brings commuters to Hoboken (14 minutes) and/or to Jersey City (24 minutes). Alternatively, residents of 5005 Palisade Ave can enjoy an easy 25-minute commute to Port Authority in Manhattan via the 156 bus line located minutes walking on 48th and Palisade Ave.



Pet Friendly for cats and small dogs.



We have an on site superintendent to make sure that all maintenance issues are handled immediately. Call now to set up a showing. We look forward to hearing from you.



Property Move In Requirements:

- Monthly Income of at least $4600 for 1 BDRM, $5800.00 for 2BDRM and $6200 for 3 BDRM after taxes

- No Prior Tenancy Evictions or Landlord/Tenant Filings on your record

- No Prior Criminal Felony Convictions on your record



Application Process:

APPLY Online at https://ShivaInvestors.ManageBuilding.com

- $40.00 Application Fee Per Applicant

- Email: shiva.investors@gmail.com & Fax: 973-585-6110

- Income, employment and landlord verification will be done with the application

- Serious inquiries only

- NO BROKER FEES