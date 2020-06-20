All apartments in West New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408

5005 Palisade Avenue · (973) 585-6108
Location

5005 Palisade Avenue, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
5005 Palisade Avenue is a 30-unit, luxury apartment building located in beautiful West New York, NJ near the towns of Weehawken, Union City, Hoboken, Guttenberg and North Bergen, NJ. It boasts exceptionally large units, storage on each floor, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, covered parking, and 10-foot ceilings. Building amenities include an elevator, a large common area lobby, central A/C, gas heat, gas stoves & tankless water heaters, washer/dryer in each unit, and wheelchair access. One reserved garage parking included with the rent. Additional reserved garage parking available at additional cost.

5005 Palisade Avenue is conveniently located .2 miles (5 minutes walking) east of the Bergenline Avenue Light Rail Station, which brings commuters to Hoboken (14 minutes) and/or to Jersey City (24 minutes). Alternatively, residents of 5005 Palisade Ave can enjoy an easy 25-minute commute to Port Authority in Manhattan via the 156 bus line located minutes walking on 48th and Palisade Ave.

Pet Friendly for cats and small dogs.

We have an on site superintendent to make sure that all maintenance issues are handled immediately. Call now to set up a showing. We look forward to hearing from you.

Property Move In Requirements:
- Monthly Income of at least $4600 for 1 BDRM, $5800.00 for 2BDRM and $6200 for 3 BDRM after taxes
- No Prior Tenancy Evictions or Landlord/Tenant Filings on your record
- No Prior Criminal Felony Convictions on your record

Application Process:
APPLY Online at https://ShivaInvestors.ManageBuilding.com
- $40.00 Application Fee Per Applicant
- Email: shiva.investors@gmail.com & Fax: 973-585-6110
- Income, employment and landlord verification will be done with the application
- Serious inquiries only
- NO BROKER FEES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 have any available units?
5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 have?
Some of 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 is pet friendly.
Does 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 does offer parking.
Does 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 have a pool?
No, 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 have accessible units?
Yes, 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 has accessible units.
Does 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408 has units with air conditioning.
