22 Furnished Apartments for rent in Watchung, NJ
Watchung
1 Unit Available
811 SOMERSET ST
811 Somerset Street, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1836 sqft
Fabulous upscale furnished one level living on the top floor of this mid rise building.
Summit
1 Unit Available
7 Norwood Ave.
7 Norwood Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,950
600 sqft
Charming one BR, fully FURNISHED and decorated apartment on first floor, available long or short term. Open floor plan. Walking to downtown restaurants, shops and train. Washer/dryer in unit. Parking for one car. No PETS.
Summit
1 Unit Available
15 Euclid Avenue
15 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Stunning & fully furnished, this 3 BR/1Bth unit is professionally-decorated, immaculate and just 2 blocks to downtown Summit. Flexible lease term available. Equipped with everything you might need. Bright and sunny, hardwood floors, central air.
New Providence
1 Unit Available
45 WESTVIEW AVE, Unit A
45 Westview Avenue, New Providence, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1400 sqft
Charming 3 BR, 1.5 bath FURNISHED townhouse for rent. Full basement with washer/dryer. Large, private, paver patio with table, chairs & BBQ. Walk to town, restaurants, food stores and NP High School. Only half mile walk to Murray Hill train station.
Summit
1 Unit Available
34 FAIRVIEW AVE, Apt.2
34 Fairview Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,249
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and decorated 4 BR, 2 full bath apartment on second and third floors. NO PETS. No Smoking. Very desirable and quiet residential neighborhood. Train station is one mile, door-to-door.
Summit
1 Unit Available
30 KENT PLACE BLVD, Apt. 2
30 Kent Place Boulevard, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
2000 sqft
Upscale, large, FULLY FURNISHED 4BR/2B apartment available short term or long term. Sleeps six. Walk to downtown/train.Totally renovated and beautiful. Full size washer/dryer. Parking included. A quality residence. No smoking permitted.
Summit
1 Unit Available
23 EUCLID AVE UNIT 2
23 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Bright and sunny 1BR furnished rental equipped with everything you need. Available with flexible lease terms, short-term available. Two blocks to downtown Summit and the Midtown Direct train. Available 6/30/2020.
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,375
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,886
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Morristown
15 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,161
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
6 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
Iselin
1 Unit Available
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.
1 Unit Available
1010 GIFFORD CT
1010 Gifford Court, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Apartment NEW CONSTRUCTION-Chic open floor plan apartment with one full bath. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the Battlehill section. The unit is approximately two minutes from Costco, LA Fitness, restaurants, and post office.
1 Unit Available
16 Larkin Circle
16 Larkin Cir, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Luxury 3 bedroom condominium rental located directly across from St. Barnabas hospital. Entire condo, including all bedrooms, comes partially furnished and includes washer and dryer inside.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
19 BOWERS LN
19 Bowers Ln, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
450 sqft
Lovely in town fully furnished apt. close to NJ Transit and amenities in downtown Chatham. Three month lease agreement with month to month after. Monthly utility fee additional $110.00. Monthly utility fee additional $110.00.
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
1 Unit Available
612 Waterford - 1
612 Waterford Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
900 sqft
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community. PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT.
1 Unit Available
123 BAKER ST
123 Baker St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Bright, sunny & immaculate, this 2 BR unit is professionally decorated and fully-furnished. Flexible lease term available. Central AC, hardwood floors. Available June 16, 2020.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
27 BOWERS LN
27 Bowers Lane, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Lovely apartment updated with new carpet and kitchen floor and freshly painted through out, new windows and new in-unit washer/dryer and refrigerator. Walk to restaurants, shops and NJ transit to NYC. Short term (3 month), furnished lease available.
1 Unit Available
445 MORRIS AVE 8-A
445 Morris Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Move in condition. Renovated second floor unit with updated Kitchen and bathroom. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Heat and water included in rent. Minutes to NYC bus and Train . Landlord will rent furnished for an additional fee
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
20 SOMERSET AVE
20 Somerset Avenue, Green Knoll, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1344 sqft
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
17 BOWERS LN
17 Bowers Lane, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
450 sqft
Lovely downtown first floor, furnished apt. close to NJ Transit and downtown shops and restaurants. Minimum 3 month lease agreement with month to month after. Monthly utility fee $110.00.
