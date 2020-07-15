Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven recently renovated dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Set on a wooded hilltop, you will find Washington Heights an exceptional community where the charm of country living meets the ease of suburban convenience. Overlooking the splendor of the historic German Valley, you will experience a scenic oasis that offers unparalleled value, unmatched service and the highest quality lifestyle. Choose from studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans complete with wood and tile flooring throughout as well as updated finishes. Our community offers a sparkling pool, on-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and laundry centers to make your time with us easier. The relaxing atmosphere allows you to feel as if you are miles away but we are ideally located near main roadways, shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Spend a day outside at the Hawk Point Golf Club, or a night out dining at The Desiderios Brick Oven Pizza and Cafe. Enhance your lifestyle at Washington Heights, where excellence and charm abound in a glorious mountain setting, by ...