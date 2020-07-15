All apartments in Washington
Washington, NJ
Washington Heights
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

Washington Heights

9A Nunn Ave · (833) 914-1489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9A Nunn Ave, Washington, NJ 07882

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16A · Avail. Aug 22

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Washington Heights.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Set on a wooded hilltop, you will find Washington Heights an exceptional community where the charm of country living meets the ease of suburban convenience. Overlooking the splendor of the historic German Valley, you will experience a scenic oasis that offers unparalleled value, unmatched service and the highest quality lifestyle. Choose from studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans complete with wood and tile flooring throughout as well as updated finishes. Our community offers a sparkling pool, on-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and laundry centers to make your time with us easier. The relaxing atmosphere allows you to feel as if you are miles away but we are ideally located near main roadways, shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Spend a day outside at the Hawk Point Golf Club, or a night out dining at The Desiderios Brick Oven Pizza and Cafe. Enhance your lifestyle at Washington Heights, where excellence and charm abound in a glorious mountain setting, by ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $500 (non-refundable)
limit: 1
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Dogs must be approved by leasing office. Call management for details.
Cats
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Washington Heights have any available units?
Washington Heights has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Washington Heights have?
Some of Washington Heights's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Washington Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Washington Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Washington Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Washington Heights is pet friendly.
Does Washington Heights offer parking?
Yes, Washington Heights offers parking.
Does Washington Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Washington Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Washington Heights have a pool?
Yes, Washington Heights has a pool.
Does Washington Heights have accessible units?
No, Washington Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Washington Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Washington Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does Washington Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Washington Heights has units with air conditioning.
