Washington, NJ
Washington Arms Apartments
Washington Arms Apartments

324 N Prospect St · (938) 238-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

324 N Prospect St, Washington, NJ 07882

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 120-C2 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
smoke-free community
Located in residential neighborhood with newly renovated apartments available, Washington Arms Apartments features spacious one and two bedroom apartments. All apartments include air conditioning, hardwood/carpeted floors, a refrigerator, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, and a balcony, deck or patio. Laundry rooms are on-site and detached garages and high-speed internet is available to our residents.

Close to schools and the center of town, our property is convenient to Routes 57 and 31, walking trails, state parks, shopping and restaurants. Our community features an onsite resident manager and 24/7 emergency maintenance.

Come see why you should make Washington Arms Apartments your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Washington Arms Apartments have any available units?
Washington Arms Apartments has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Washington Arms Apartments have?
Some of Washington Arms Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Washington Arms Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Washington Arms Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Washington Arms Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Washington Arms Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Washington Arms Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Washington Arms Apartments offers parking.
Does Washington Arms Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Washington Arms Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Washington Arms Apartments have a pool?
No, Washington Arms Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Washington Arms Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Washington Arms Apartments has accessible units.
Does Washington Arms Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Washington Arms Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Washington Arms Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Washington Arms Apartments has units with air conditioning.
