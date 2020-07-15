Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access smoke-free community

Located in residential neighborhood with newly renovated apartments available, Washington Arms Apartments features spacious one and two bedroom apartments. All apartments include air conditioning, hardwood/carpeted floors, a refrigerator, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, and a balcony, deck or patio. Laundry rooms are on-site and detached garages and high-speed internet is available to our residents.



Close to schools and the center of town, our property is convenient to Routes 57 and 31, walking trails, state parks, shopping and restaurants. Our community features an onsite resident manager and 24/7 emergency maintenance.



Come see why you should make Washington Arms Apartments your new home.