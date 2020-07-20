All apartments in Wanaque
Wanaque, NJ
42 PARKSIDE DR
Last updated July 20 2020 at 4:10 AM

42 PARKSIDE DR

42 Parkside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

42 Parkside Dr, Wanaque, NJ 07420

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse at the Parkside at Wanaque! You'll love the large open concept 1st floor. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with center island and custom cabinetry. Separate dining area that can fit 8. Huge living room that opens to your private patio area. Second floor features master bedroom en-suite with large double sink and incredible shower with seating area. Large second bedroom, office space and laundry room on second floor. Unit also features: hardwood floors, crown molding, great closet space, updated bathrooms. One car attached garage with opener. Close to Back Beach Park, Wanaque Town Center, Bus and 287!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 PARKSIDE DR have any available units?
42 PARKSIDE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wanaque, NJ.
What amenities does 42 PARKSIDE DR have?
Some of 42 PARKSIDE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 PARKSIDE DR currently offering any rent specials?
42 PARKSIDE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 PARKSIDE DR pet-friendly?
No, 42 PARKSIDE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wanaque.
Does 42 PARKSIDE DR offer parking?
Yes, 42 PARKSIDE DR offers parking.
Does 42 PARKSIDE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 PARKSIDE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 PARKSIDE DR have a pool?
No, 42 PARKSIDE DR does not have a pool.
Does 42 PARKSIDE DR have accessible units?
No, 42 PARKSIDE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 42 PARKSIDE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 PARKSIDE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 PARKSIDE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 PARKSIDE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
