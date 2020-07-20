42 PARKSIDE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse at the Parkside at Wanaque! You'll love the large open concept 1st floor. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with center island and custom cabinetry. Separate dining area that can fit 8. Huge living room that opens to your private patio area. Second floor features master bedroom en-suite with large double sink and incredible shower with seating area. Large second bedroom, office space and laundry room on second floor. Unit also features: hardwood floors, crown molding, great closet space, updated bathrooms. One car attached garage with opener. Close to Back Beach Park, Wanaque Town Center, Bus and 287!