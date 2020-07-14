All apartments in Wanamassa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 PM

Wanamassa Gardens

1515 Allen Ave · (732) 994-3068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1515 Allen Ave, Wanamassa, NJ 07712
Wanamassa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wanamassa Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Your new home at Wanamassa Gardens features a ceiling fan in the dining room, mini blinds, tile bath, and beautiful finished hardwood floors...all this and a great location just minutes from Atlantic Ocean Beaches, Seaview Shopping Mall, and Route 35 & Garden State Freeway. Beautiful landscaping, laundry facilities, ample on-site parking and responsive 24 hour maintenance assures you that your decision to live at Wanamassa Gardens is a great choice! Ask about our no security deposit program!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (non-refundable)
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Please call for breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wanamassa Gardens have any available units?
Wanamassa Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wanamassa, NJ.
What amenities does Wanamassa Gardens have?
Some of Wanamassa Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wanamassa Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Wanamassa Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wanamassa Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Wanamassa Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Wanamassa Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Wanamassa Gardens offers parking.
Does Wanamassa Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wanamassa Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wanamassa Gardens have a pool?
No, Wanamassa Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Wanamassa Gardens have accessible units?
No, Wanamassa Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Wanamassa Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Wanamassa Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Wanamassa Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wanamassa Gardens has units with air conditioning.
