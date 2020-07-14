Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors air conditioning bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Your new home at Wanamassa Gardens features a ceiling fan in the dining room, mini blinds, tile bath, and beautiful finished hardwood floors...all this and a great location just minutes from Atlantic Ocean Beaches, Seaview Shopping Mall, and Route 35 & Garden State Freeway. Beautiful landscaping, laundry facilities, ample on-site parking and responsive 24 hour maintenance assures you that your decision to live at Wanamassa Gardens is a great choice! Ask about our no security deposit program!