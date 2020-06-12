/
2 bedroom apartments
45 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vista Center, NJ
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.
Results within 1 mile of Vista Center
331 Brookfield Drive
331 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
Great Townhouse in Excellent Condition. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and transportation.
296 Brookfield Drive
296 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Annual Rental! This Fantastic Condo is move-in ready! It has 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Large Living Room & Dining Room Eat In Kitchen. Master Bedroom suite has walk-in closets. Laundry Room on 2nd floor.
276 Brookfield Drive
276 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Mews at Cooksbridge . 2 Bedroom Westwood Model Rental .
Results within 5 miles of Vista Center
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
30 Portebello Rd
30 Portebello Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Adult Community 55+ - Property Id: 292913 Beautiful corner brick front house. Too many extras to list. Lovely community with resort style pool, tennis courts and bacci Must be 55+ to rent. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
330 Sequoia Ct
330 Sequoia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
964 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2BR 2BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO - Property Id: 284618 POINTE O WOODS UPPER LEVEL END UNIT CONDO 2 BR 2 BATH. NEW WINDOWS, NEW FURNACE AND CENTRAL AC, NEW STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER.
5 White Oak Court
5 White Oak Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED KITCHEN!!! This 2/bdrm, 2 bath unit boasts a newer kitchen remodel that included white kitchen cabinets and sparkling granite counter tops!! This lovely unit has a living room/dining room combination open to the kitchen with
388 Brookview Court
388 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
964 sqft
Lovely Aspen Model That Offers Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint! Newer Appliances And Updated Kitchen And Two Full Bathrooms. Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen With Balcony.
3807 Corral Court
3807 Corral Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Neat clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo with finished basement. Just move right in. You won't be disappointed.
12 Independence Court
12 Independence Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Ready to move in 3 story clean freshly painted townhouse with fireplace, new flooring in desirable Three Pence Complex.
406 Brookview Court
406 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
POINTE O WOODS. UPPER LEVEL CONDO 2 BED 2 BATH ASPEN MODEL. NEW WINDOWS AND SLIDER. ENTER INTO FOYER WITH HALLWAY CLOSET. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO W/ SLIDERS TO OUTDOOR DECK. STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER.
400 Brookview Court
400 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Well-maintained upper level unit in the desirable Point O Woods complex. Appreciate two large bedrooms, each with their own full bathroomattached. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
20 Augusta Court
20 Augusta Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful immaculate upgraded 2 bedrooms condo with a den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. All 3 rooms have large walk-in closets. This unit is featuring updated beautiful kitchen, nice floors, newer windows, Located in a desirable school district.
Stonehurst West
2204 Devon Drive
2204 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1389 sqft
This Elton apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
11 Fiddlers Elbow Court
11 Fiddlers Elbow Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
2700 sqft
Beautiful 3 story 2,700 sq. ft. furnished townhouse! 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with loft on the third floor.
Results within 10 miles of Vista Center
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.
339 SAINT ANDREWS PL
339 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Available in Manalapan NJ - Property Id: 289164 UPDATED 2BED/2BATH CONDO IN MANALAPAN!! BEAUTIFUL, RECENTLY UPDATED CONDOMINIUM IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY!!! Lower level 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Knob Hill.
1069 Canterbury Drive
1069 Canterbury Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Desirable gas Ritz model home. New appliances, freshly painted, carpets just cleaned. Long driveway. Home move in ready. Gas fireplace in living room. Two full baths. Tenant pays all utilities, sewer and water.
33 Oliver Court
33 Oliver Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Electric Paid by: Tenant; Gas Paid by: Tenant; Sewer Paid by: Tenant; Water Paid by: Tenant; Internet/Cable Paid by Tenant; Grounds Maintained by: Owner; Maintenance Fee Paid by: Owner; Security Deposit: $3,150
4 Eagle Court
4 Max Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1276 sqft
Nicely renovated 2 BR/ 1.5 bath townhome located in the Windmill Club in Howell. Freshly painted with new carpets throughout. New kitchen w/ new appliances and counters .. Laundry room off kitchen w new washer and dryer..
39 Worthington Court
39 Worthington Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 2BR , 2 Bath lower Condo on Wyndham w/slider to back patio. So much redone: Replaced H/Water heater, Replaced windows & slider, M/Bath gutted and redone, renovated 2nd bath, Ceiling Fans & HH in LR, DR,, Hall & Kitchen.
348 Saint Andrews Place
348 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1608 sqft
Your search is over! Beautiful, vacant and safe, 3rd floor penthouse (9ft Ceiling) in one of the nicest developments in Manalapan's Knob Hill.
