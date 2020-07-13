Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:13 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Vernon Center, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vernon Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2 GUNSTOCK CT UNIT 3
2 Gunstock Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Great Gorge Village. Few steps from parking lot. Sliders to beautiful deck. Washer Dryer in unit. Plenty of storage. Enjoy all that GGV had to offer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2 SNOW BIRD RD UNIT 3
2 Snowbird Ct, Vernon Center, NJ
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 SNOW BIRD RD UNIT 3
2 Snowbird Ct, Vernon Center, NJ
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
3 TELEMARK DR UNIT 10
3 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Take a Step Inside this Fully Renovated Ski in Ski out condo located in Great Gorge Village. Enjoy an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walk out your sliding back door on to the private balcony with sunset views.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
3-11 MAPLE CRES
3-11 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to the desirable Black Creek Sanctuary! Gorgeous first floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit w/ private outdoor ski closet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
8-22 MAPLE CRES
8-22 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Take a step inside this mountainside condominium located in picturesque Black Creek Sanctuary. Inside you will be welcomed by the spacious open floor plan, modern kitchen, and private deck.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
4 ALTA CT UNIT 2
4 Alta Court West, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
700 sqft
4 ALTA CT UNIT 2
4 Alta Court West, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
700 sqft

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6 CHURCH ST
6 Church Street, Vernon Center, NJ
Studio
$1,750
OUTSTANDING 1st FLR OFFICE SPACE (FORMALLY A DOCTORS OFFICE) THREE EXAM ROOMS, LARGE WAITING ROOM, RECEPTION AREA, PRIVATE OFFICE, KITCHENETTE, LEVEL PROPERTY, EXCELLENT LOCATION TOWN CENTER GREAT LOCATION FOR YOUR BUSINESS (ADJACENT TO AN ACTIVE

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1 Red Lodge Drive
1 Red Lodge Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1398 sqft
This beautifully renovated end-unit , located at the top of Great Gorge Village offers incredible views, extremely green and peaceful surroundings and very easy access to the slopes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1 BEAVER CREEK DR UNIT 3
1 Beaver Creek Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Updated Condo great kitchen, large bedroom, updated bathroom, new ac unit
Results within 5 miles of Vernon Center

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
10 Harborside Place
10 Harborside Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,715
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Panoramic Views from Rooftop Deck Great Location & Spectacular View! Spacious Floor-plans Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
66 PORTSMOUTH CT
66 Portsmouth Court, Hamburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Lovely end unit - Light, Bright and airy! Private cul de sac location - Mountain views, walk to beach - front unit with direct access to parking - washer & dryer stay -stainless steel appliances - unit in the process of being painted - carpets

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
169 TARRINGTON RD 404
169 Tarrington Rd, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Rental in the coveted Ferndown Condominium at Crystal Springs Resort. Top Floor, corner unit 2 BR + den (could be used as 3rd BR), with secure inside-access garage Parking & unobstructed Mountain Views.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
27 Bourne Cir
27 Bourne Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Crystal Springs !!! 2nd floor condo in move-in condition with beautiful golf and mountain views. Gas fireplace, ceiling fans, open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, end unit Excellent condition, very clean, No smoking in condo or garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
100 QUARRY Rd
100 Quarry Rd, Hamburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large 2 Bedroom 1.5 Apartment In Desirable Heritage Village!!! Open Floor, Large Rooms , Two Entrances, Plenty Of Parking & Much More! Call Today!!! Must See!! Great Location For The Everyday Commuter Great Rental!!!

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
62 KING COLE RD
62 King Cole Road, Hamburg, NJ
Studio
$400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
......Garage Only...... Use For Storage....Comes with Parking Great Rental!
Results within 10 miles of Vernon Center

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
21 BEN FRANKLIN DR
21 Ben Franklin Drive, Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
TENANT OCCUPIED, AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
84-86 MAIN ST
84-86 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Large, 2nd floor, 1-bedroom, 1-bath Unit with Living Room, Eat-in-Kitchen with lots of closets and storage space. On-street parking or Municipal lot 1 block away. Great rental! NO DOGS BIG OR small.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
15 GREEN ST
15 Green Street, Franklin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated 3 Bedroom Colonial!!! Updated Kitchen, Granite Counter-Tops, Updated Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, Newer Roof, Patio, Full Basement, Detached Garage & Much More!!! Really A Must See!!! Open Floor Plan...

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
49 South Street
49 South Street, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
COZY APARTMENT LOCATED BEHIND THE MAIN HOUSE.NO PETS!NO SMOKING!WASHER DRYER AS IS.LANDLORD PREFERS NO LEASE.LANDLORD REQUIRES A 1 TIME LEASING FEE EQUAL TO 1 MONTHS RENT.PICTURES FROM 2018

1 of 2

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
270 MUNSONHURST RD
270 Munsonhurst Road, Franklin, NJ
Studio
$1,650
3 Bedroom Updated Ranch Located Close to Route 23 and Route 15. Newer Floors, Roof, Kitchen, Bathroom, Roof And So Much More. Washer& Dryer Hook Up Available.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
7204 Richmond Rd
7204 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely Alexandria Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Condominium In Building 7 Of Bald Eagle Commons, An Active 55+ Adult Community! This One Cannot Be Missed! Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With

1 of 1

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
8 Clinton Avenue
8 Clinton Avenue, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
Cute 2nd Floor Apartment in a Two family home, Located in downtown Warwick Village, Large Bedroom, Walkin Closet, Eat in kitchen, Large bathroom with Tub and Shower. Make this your home. A great place to live, freshly painted.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
22 Spring Street
22 Spring Street, Warwick, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Second floor apartment over Fratello's restaurant, nice village location, close to shops, restaurants and bus stop.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
44-46 HAMBURG AVE
44-46 Hamburg Ave, Sussex, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
GREAT IMMACULATE ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT, PRIVATE SEPARATE ENTRANCE WITH LARGE FOYER, KITCHEN, BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM, FOYER, HUGE WALK UP ATTIC FOR STORAGE, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER AND SEWER, LAWN AND SNOW REMOVAL ALL INCLUDED
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Vernon Center, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vernon Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

