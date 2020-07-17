All apartments in Vernon Center
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11

1 Telemark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ 07462

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
One bedroom condo that backs up to the Mountain. Live the four season's life in this beautiful community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 have any available units?
1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vernon Center, NJ.
What amenities does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 have?
Some of 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 currently offering any rent specials?
1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 pet-friendly?
No, 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vernon Center.
Does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 offer parking?
No, 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 does not offer parking.
Does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 have a pool?
No, 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 does not have a pool.
Does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 have accessible units?
No, 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 does not have units with air conditioning.
