Home
/
Vernon Center, NJ
/
1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11
1 Telemark Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ 07462
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
One bedroom condo that backs up to the Mountain. Live the four season's life in this beautiful community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 have any available units?
1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Vernon Center, NJ
.
What amenities does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 have?
Some of 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 currently offering any rent specials?
1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 pet-friendly?
No, 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Vernon Center
.
Does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 offer parking?
No, 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 does not offer parking.
Does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 have a pool?
No, 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 does not have a pool.
Does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 have accessible units?
No, 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11 does not have units with air conditioning.
