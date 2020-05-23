All apartments in Ventnor City
504 N Harvard Ave

504 N Harvard Ave · (609) 576-8086
Location

504 N Harvard Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2452 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
Just bring your bathing suit and water toys! This modern waterfront oasis boasts a 70' deck, large sunroom, retractable awning and gas grill. Nature provided the breathtaking views and sunsets. In addition to the two large boat slips & floating jet ski docks there is ample space for fishing, crabbing & play. Interior is fully appointed w/ new European cabinetry & eat in kitchen and new appliances. Home's open floor plan is ideal for entertaining. The upper floor offers a large master bedroom and sitting area and walk-in closet and private sunroom. Master bath has jacuzzi and steam shower. Close to playground & tennis courts, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 N Harvard Ave have any available units?
504 N Harvard Ave has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 N Harvard Ave have?
Some of 504 N Harvard Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 N Harvard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
504 N Harvard Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 N Harvard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 504 N Harvard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 504 N Harvard Ave offer parking?
No, 504 N Harvard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 504 N Harvard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 N Harvard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 N Harvard Ave have a pool?
No, 504 N Harvard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 504 N Harvard Ave have accessible units?
No, 504 N Harvard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 504 N Harvard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 N Harvard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 N Harvard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 N Harvard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
