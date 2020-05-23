504 N Harvard Ave

Amenities

Just bring your bathing suit and water toys! This modern waterfront oasis boasts a 70' deck, large sunroom, retractable awning and gas grill. Nature provided the breathtaking views and sunsets. In addition to the two large boat slips & floating jet ski docks there is ample space for fishing, crabbing & play. Interior is fully appointed w/ new European cabinetry & eat in kitchen and new appliances. Home's open floor plan is ideal for entertaining. The upper floor offers a large master bedroom and sitting area and walk-in closet and private sunroom. Master bath has jacuzzi and steam shower. Close to playground & tennis courts, shopping and restaurants.