236 N Derby

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Spend your summer overlooking the Ventnor harbor gazing at the most scenic and colorful sunsets and be fascinated by the vibrant life on the canals below from your private balconies!! Retreat here after a day of fun in the sun enjoying the beach, bike riding, boating, paddling, strolling the boardwalk or stay and enjoy all of the amenities the luxurious Sunset Harbour has to offer!! 24 Hour security, outdoor pool, assigned parking, fitness room and more!! Don't wait to book this fabulous unit for your summer season!! Boat slips available to rent!!