All apartments in Ventnor City
Find more places like 236 N Derby.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventnor City, NJ
/
236 N Derby
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

236 N Derby

236 N Derby Ave · (609) 576-3232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventnor City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

236 N Derby Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Spend your summer overlooking the Ventnor harbor gazing at the most scenic and colorful sunsets and be fascinated by the vibrant life on the canals below from your private balconies!! Retreat here after a day of fun in the sun enjoying the beach, bike riding, boating, paddling, strolling the boardwalk or stay and enjoy all of the amenities the luxurious Sunset Harbour has to offer!! 24 Hour security, outdoor pool, assigned parking, fitness room and more!! Don't wait to book this fabulous unit for your summer season!! Boat slips available to rent!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 N Derby have any available units?
236 N Derby has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 236 N Derby have?
Some of 236 N Derby's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 N Derby currently offering any rent specials?
236 N Derby isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 N Derby pet-friendly?
No, 236 N Derby is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 236 N Derby offer parking?
Yes, 236 N Derby does offer parking.
Does 236 N Derby have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 N Derby offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 N Derby have a pool?
Yes, 236 N Derby has a pool.
Does 236 N Derby have accessible units?
No, 236 N Derby does not have accessible units.
Does 236 N Derby have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 N Derby has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 N Derby have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 N Derby does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 236 N Derby?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ventnor City 1 BedroomsVentnor City 2 Bedrooms
Ventnor City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVentnor City Apartments with Gym
Ventnor City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJ
Millville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJSomers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAbsecon, NJ
Smithville, NJLinwood, NJPomona, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean City, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity