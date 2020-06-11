All apartments in Ventnor City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:44 PM

10 S Lafayette Ave

10 South Lafayette Avenue · (609) 399-5454
Location

10 South Lafayette Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Absolutely beautiful home two blocks from the beach. Two upper level porches with automatic retractable awnings, a lovely patio out back on ground level with an outside shower. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, shops, and ice cream! There are tons of beds in this home, with a pull out couch and cot in another if you need to sleep more people. You will have access to a shed in the back that will have beach chairs and a cart to easily bring all your stuff on/off the beach and home. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Available July, and/or August through Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 S Lafayette Ave have any available units?
10 S Lafayette Ave has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 S Lafayette Ave have?
Some of 10 S Lafayette Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 S Lafayette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10 S Lafayette Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 S Lafayette Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10 S Lafayette Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 10 S Lafayette Ave offer parking?
No, 10 S Lafayette Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10 S Lafayette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 S Lafayette Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 S Lafayette Ave have a pool?
No, 10 S Lafayette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10 S Lafayette Ave have accessible units?
No, 10 S Lafayette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10 S Lafayette Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 S Lafayette Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 S Lafayette Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 S Lafayette Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
