10 S Lafayette Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Absolutely beautiful home two blocks from the beach. Two upper level porches with automatic retractable awnings, a lovely patio out back on ground level with an outside shower. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, shops, and ice cream! There are tons of beds in this home, with a pull out couch and cot in another if you need to sleep more people. You will have access to a shed in the back that will have beach chairs and a cart to easily bring all your stuff on/off the beach and home. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Available July, and/or August through Labor Day.