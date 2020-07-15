All apartments in Union County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Town House Apartments

81 Morris Avenue · (833) 280-6612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$0 Security Deposit Special w. Tier 1 credit or $1000 w/ Tier 2. Must move in by 12/31!

Location

81 Morris Avenue, Union County, NJ 07081

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Town House Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
smoke-free community
Beautiful landscaping, great location and friendly neighbors, Town House Apartments has it all. We feature spacious one bedroom apartments, one bedroom apartments with a den and two bedroom apartments all maintained to the highest industry standards. Every one of our apartments include private entrances, hardwood floors and oversized rooms with large closets.

We are located close to shopping centers, restaurants, Routes 24, 78, the Garden State Parkway, public transportation and the world famous Short Hills Mall.

Town House Apartments, a community so special, you will want to call it home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Town House Apartments have any available units?
Town House Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union County, NJ.
What amenities does Town House Apartments have?
Some of Town House Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Town House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Town House Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $0 Security Deposit Special w. Tier 1 credit or $1000 w/ Tier 2. Must move in by 12/31!
Is Town House Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Town House Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Town House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Town House Apartments offers parking.
Does Town House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Town House Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Town House Apartments have a pool?
No, Town House Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Town House Apartments have accessible units?
No, Town House Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Town House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Town House Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Town House Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Town House Apartments has units with air conditioning.
