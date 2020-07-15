Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly smoke-free community

Beautiful landscaping, great location and friendly neighbors, Town House Apartments has it all. We feature spacious one bedroom apartments, one bedroom apartments with a den and two bedroom apartments all maintained to the highest industry standards. Every one of our apartments include private entrances, hardwood floors and oversized rooms with large closets.



We are located close to shopping centers, restaurants, Routes 24, 78, the Garden State Parkway, public transportation and the world famous Short Hills Mall.



Town House Apartments, a community so special, you will want to call it home.