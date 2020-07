Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub microwave oven smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly

Why would you consider living anywhere else? Baltusrol Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments situated in a park like setting with lush landscaping and friendly neighbors.



All of our apartments feature oversized closets, hardwood floors and separate dining rooms. We are located close to shopping centers, restaurants, Routes 24, 78, the Garden State Parkway, public transportation and the world famous Short Hills Mall.



Once you visit, we know you will want to call Baltusrol Apartments your new home.