Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

47 BERGEN RD

47 Bergen Road · (908) 581-2979
Location

47 Bergen Road, Union County, NJ 07974
New Providence

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1885 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Fully restored Mid-Century Modern gem in the elite section of Murray Hill, Berkeley Heights. Newly redone 3 BR, 2 BA split. Large main floor with new kitchen. Granite counters & stainless appliances. Formal dining room. Generously sized bedrooms. Upgraded bathrooms. Spacious Family Room with direct access to the garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Large Laundry Room with upright convertible Freezer/Refrigerator for added storage. All newly renovated in detailed vintage modern. Includes security cameras, internet, lawn maintenance. Close to NYC train. Pet friendly upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 BERGEN RD have any available units?
47 BERGEN RD has a unit available for $3,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 BERGEN RD have?
Some of 47 BERGEN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 BERGEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
47 BERGEN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 BERGEN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 BERGEN RD is pet friendly.
Does 47 BERGEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 47 BERGEN RD offers parking.
Does 47 BERGEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 BERGEN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 BERGEN RD have a pool?
No, 47 BERGEN RD does not have a pool.
Does 47 BERGEN RD have accessible units?
No, 47 BERGEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 47 BERGEN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 BERGEN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 BERGEN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 BERGEN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
