47 BERGEN RD

Amenities
Fully restored Mid-Century Modern gem in the elite section of Murray Hill, Berkeley Heights. Newly redone 3 BR, 2 BA split. Large main floor with new kitchen. Granite counters & stainless appliances. Formal dining room. Generously sized bedrooms. Upgraded bathrooms. Spacious Family Room with direct access to the garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Large Laundry Room with upright convertible Freezer/Refrigerator for added storage. All newly renovated in detailed vintage modern. Includes security cameras, internet, lawn maintenance. Close to NYC train. Pet friendly upon approval.