220 COLONIAL AVE

Nice size 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a two family house. Available 8/1. Includes 2 bdrms, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Full Bath, & bonus room on lower level. Great space for an Home office. There is a separate entrance on side of house. Rent also includes utilities!! (Heat, Gas, water). Conveniently located just minutes to major highways,NYC transportation, Union Park Train station & Kean U, shopping & schools. Available Aug 1st. Small Pets OK. REQUIRES: Credit & background check, two recent Pay-stubs, 1 1/2 Month Security Deposit, 1st Months Rent and Realtor Fee equal to 1 months rent.