Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:54 PM

220 COLONIAL AVE

220 Colonial Avenue · (800) 831-0681
Location

220 Colonial Avenue, Union County, NJ 07083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice size 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a two family house. Available 8/1. Includes 2 bdrms, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Full Bath, & bonus room on lower level. Great space for an Home office. There is a separate entrance on side of house. Rent also includes utilities!! (Heat, Gas, water). Conveniently located just minutes to major highways,NYC transportation, Union Park Train station & Kean U, shopping & schools. Available Aug 1st. Small Pets OK. REQUIRES: Credit & background check, two recent Pay-stubs, 1 1/2 Month Security Deposit, 1st Months Rent and Realtor Fee equal to 1 months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 COLONIAL AVE have any available units?
220 COLONIAL AVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 220 COLONIAL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
220 COLONIAL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 COLONIAL AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 COLONIAL AVE is pet friendly.
Does 220 COLONIAL AVE offer parking?
No, 220 COLONIAL AVE does not offer parking.
Does 220 COLONIAL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 COLONIAL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 COLONIAL AVE have a pool?
No, 220 COLONIAL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 220 COLONIAL AVE have accessible units?
No, 220 COLONIAL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 220 COLONIAL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 COLONIAL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 COLONIAL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 COLONIAL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
