2005 PARK PL

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom. Wood burning fire place in living room, updated bathrooms, Large deck with access to the lawn, 1 attached garage, Master bedroom with master bathroom and 3 closets (one of them is walk-in), Gated community, community pool and club house. easy access to major highways, shopping center and EWR airport. landlord is offering to leave some of the furnitures.