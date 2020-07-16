All apartments in Union County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

2005 PARK PL

2005 Park Pl · (201) 390-0637
Location

2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ 07081

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2005 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom. Wood burning fire place in living room, updated bathrooms, Large deck with access to the lawn, 1 attached garage, Master bedroom with master bathroom and 3 closets (one of them is walk-in), Gated community, community pool and club house. easy access to major highways, shopping center and EWR airport. landlord is offering to leave some of the furnitures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 PARK PL have any available units?
2005 PARK PL has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2005 PARK PL have?
Some of 2005 PARK PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 PARK PL currently offering any rent specials?
2005 PARK PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 PARK PL pet-friendly?
No, 2005 PARK PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union County.
Does 2005 PARK PL offer parking?
Yes, 2005 PARK PL offers parking.
Does 2005 PARK PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 PARK PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 PARK PL have a pool?
Yes, 2005 PARK PL has a pool.
Does 2005 PARK PL have accessible units?
No, 2005 PARK PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 PARK PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 PARK PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 PARK PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 PARK PL does not have units with air conditioning.
