Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room yoga business center courtyard elevator green community putting green 24hr maintenance hot tub

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Estuary is the newest luxury apartment community in Weehawken, New Jersey! You will enjoy incredible views of New York City and the Hudson River as well as a life of leisure and convenience. Estuary is LEED® Silver Certified; your new apartment home not only brings harmony to your ecological conscience but is designed meticulously with all of the details you will be proud to call home. At Estuary, you also have the sanctuary of well-being with community amenities including two relaxing swimming pools and spas, outdoor fire pit and barbecue lounge, yoga studio, golf simulator, and a pet park for your furry family members. It's all here at Estuary!