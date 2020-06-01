725 26th Street

Amenities

garage

garage

- PARKING SPOT FEATURES -



24 hour access.

Parking spot located between two residential buildings.

Secure location. Located on highly travelled street next to school.



Due to the high amount of calls we will not be able to hold the garage or spot without a deposit.



For Questions or To make an appointment for a showing please text/call 646-744-7548.

- BUILDING FEATURES -



Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There.

Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets.

Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.

Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.

Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.

Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.