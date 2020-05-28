All apartments in Union City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

716 14TH ST

716 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

716 14th Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come and see this renovated apartment!! Offering 3 bedrooms , large living room, Eat in kitchen. Near shopping stores, school, parks, minutes to NYC and major highways. Please no smoking and no pets. Make this apartment yours call today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 14TH ST have any available units?
716 14TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, NJ.
Is 716 14TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
716 14TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 14TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 716 14TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 716 14TH ST offer parking?
No, 716 14TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 716 14TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 14TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 14TH ST have a pool?
No, 716 14TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 716 14TH ST have accessible units?
No, 716 14TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 716 14TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 14TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 14TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 14TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
