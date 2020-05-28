Come and see this renovated apartment!! Offering 3 bedrooms , large living room, Eat in kitchen. Near shopping stores, school, parks, minutes to NYC and major highways. Please no smoking and no pets. Make this apartment yours call today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 14TH ST have any available units?
716 14TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, NJ.
Is 716 14TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
716 14TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.