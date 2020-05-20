All apartments in Union City
421 13th Street - 1F

421 13th Street · (646) 744-7548
Location

421 13th Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
- APARTMENT FEATURES -

1 Bedroom Apartment.
Utilities Not Included.
NO BROKER FEES, By Management Company.
Renovated Apartment.
Updated Kitchen With New Appliances.
Hardwood Like Floors Throughout Apartment.
First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.
Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.

- REQUIREMENTS -

Security Deposit 1.5 months.
No history of Felonies or Evictions.
2.5x Rent Combined Household Income.
$30 Application Fee.
Medium to Good Credit.
Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!

Showing times are flexible for your convenience.
Due to the high amount of calls, we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.

To schedule time to see the apartment, call/text 646 744 7548.
Cozy building on quiet street. Close to all transportation to New York and in NJ. Close to major highways. Public transportation into New York City under 20 minutes. Close to schools and shopping (walking distance).

Near West New York, Jersey City, Secaucus, North Bergen, New York, Weehawken, Hoboken.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 13th Street - 1F have any available units?
421 13th Street - 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, NJ.
Is 421 13th Street - 1F currently offering any rent specials?
421 13th Street - 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 13th Street - 1F pet-friendly?
No, 421 13th Street - 1F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 421 13th Street - 1F offer parking?
Yes, 421 13th Street - 1F does offer parking.
Does 421 13th Street - 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 13th Street - 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 13th Street - 1F have a pool?
No, 421 13th Street - 1F does not have a pool.
Does 421 13th Street - 1F have accessible units?
No, 421 13th Street - 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 421 13th Street - 1F have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 13th Street - 1F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 13th Street - 1F have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 13th Street - 1F does not have units with air conditioning.
