421 13th Street - 1F

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

- APARTMENT FEATURES -



1 Bedroom Apartment.

Utilities Not Included.

NO BROKER FEES, By Management Company.

Renovated Apartment.

Updated Kitchen With New Appliances.

Hardwood Like Floors Throughout Apartment.

First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.

Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.



- REQUIREMENTS -



Security Deposit 1.5 months.

No history of Felonies or Evictions.

2.5x Rent Combined Household Income.

$30 Application Fee.

Medium to Good Credit.

Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!



Showing times are flexible for your convenience.

Due to the high amount of calls, we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.



To schedule time to see the apartment, call/text 646 744 7548.

Cozy building on quiet street. Close to all transportation to New York and in NJ. Close to major highways. Public transportation into New York City under 20 minutes. Close to schools and shopping (walking distance).



Near West New York, Jersey City, Secaucus, North Bergen, New York, Weehawken, Hoboken.