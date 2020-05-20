All apartments in Union City
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:34 PM

418 14TH ST

418 14th Street · (201) 868-3100
Location

418 14th Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Heat & Hot Water Included ! Amazing Natural Light through Windows, Renovated & Clean 1 bedroom apartment with plenty of closet space. Granite Counters & refinished cabinets, new floors, decorative fireplace and close to many conveniences such as laundromat, shopping, restaurants & easy commute to NYC Port Authority and Journal Square/Downtown areas. Great safe & diverse neighborhood, 1 small pet under 15lbs permitted, 1.5 month security deposit required. Tenant pays real estate fee, subject to application approval, credit/tenancy/background report. available immediately ! Close to Jersey City,Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Guttenberg, North Bergen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 14TH ST have any available units?
418 14TH ST has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 418 14TH ST have?
Some of 418 14TH ST's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 14TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
418 14TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 14TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 14TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 418 14TH ST offer parking?
No, 418 14TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 418 14TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 14TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 14TH ST have a pool?
No, 418 14TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 418 14TH ST have accessible units?
No, 418 14TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 418 14TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 14TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 14TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 14TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
