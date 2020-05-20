418 14TH ST

Amenities
Heat & Hot Water Included ! Amazing Natural Light through Windows, Renovated & Clean 1 bedroom apartment with plenty of closet space. Granite Counters & refinished cabinets, new floors, decorative fireplace and close to many conveniences such as laundromat, shopping, restaurants & easy commute to NYC Port Authority and Journal Square/Downtown areas. Great safe & diverse neighborhood, 1 small pet under 15lbs permitted, 1.5 month security deposit required. Tenant pays real estate fee, subject to application approval, credit/tenancy/background report. available immediately ! Close to Jersey City,Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Guttenberg, North Bergen.