Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1608 Palisade Ave - 2

1608 Palisade Avenue · (201) 294-3525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1608 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment.
Heat & Hot Water Included.
Updated Kitchen With New Stainless Steel Appliances.
Hardwood Like Floors Throughout Apartment.
First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.
Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.

Parking available for an additional $150/month.

- REQUIREMENTS -

1.5 Months Security Deposit.
No history of Felonies or Evictions.
2.5x Rent Combined Household Income.
$30 Application Fee per applicant.
Medium to Good Credit.
No broker fees.
Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!
Due to the high amount of calls we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.

Showing times are flexible for your convenience.
For Questions or To make an appointment for a showing please call our office at (201) 294-3525.
Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There. Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets. Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools. Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super. Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood. Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 have any available units?
1608 Palisade Ave - 2 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 have?
Some of 1608 Palisade Ave - 2's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Palisade Ave - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 does offer parking.
Does 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 have a pool?
No, 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Palisade Ave - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
