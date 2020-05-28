1608 Palisade Ave - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment.

Heat & Hot Water Included.

Updated Kitchen With New Stainless Steel Appliances.

Hardwood Like Floors Throughout Apartment.

First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.

Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.



Parking available for an additional $150/month.



- REQUIREMENTS -



1.5 Months Security Deposit.

No history of Felonies or Evictions.

2.5x Rent Combined Household Income.

$30 Application Fee per applicant.

Medium to Good Credit.

No broker fees.

Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!

Due to the high amount of calls we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.



Showing times are flexible for your convenience.

For Questions or To make an appointment for a showing please call our office at (201) 294-3525.

Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There. Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets. Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools. Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super. Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood. Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.