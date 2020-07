1500 Harbor

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Harbor 1500. A brand new collection of luxury apartments designed to deliver a waterfront lifestyle experience like no other. This modern collection of studio, one and two bedroom homes boasts spacious light-filled living, a wealth of unique resident amenities and an unparalleled view of the New York City skyline that will quite literally take your breath away. We invite you to be inspired.