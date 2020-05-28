All apartments in Union City
1215-1217 Summit Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:46 AM

1215-1217 Summit Ave

1215 Summit Ave · (646) 744-7548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1215 Summit Ave, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
- APARTMENT FEATURES -

Renovated 3 BR Apartment
Utilities not included.
NO BROKER FEES, By Management Company.
NEW Kitchen Stainless Steel Appliances.
NEW Floors Throughout Apartment

First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast. Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.

- BUILDING FEATURES -

Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There. Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets. Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools. Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super. Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood. Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg. -

- REQUIREMENTS -
No history of Felonies or Evictions.
Minimum 2.5 times rent of Combined Monthly Household Income.
$30 Application Fee.
1.5 Months Security Deposit.
Medium to Good Credit.
Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved.
MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!

For Questions or To make an appointment for a showing please call/text (646) 744-7548.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215-1217 Summit Ave have any available units?
1215-1217 Summit Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, NJ.
Is 1215-1217 Summit Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1215-1217 Summit Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215-1217 Summit Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1215-1217 Summit Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 1215-1217 Summit Ave offer parking?
No, 1215-1217 Summit Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1215-1217 Summit Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215-1217 Summit Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215-1217 Summit Ave have a pool?
No, 1215-1217 Summit Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1215-1217 Summit Ave have accessible units?
No, 1215-1217 Summit Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1215-1217 Summit Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215-1217 Summit Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215-1217 Summit Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215-1217 Summit Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
