1206 Bergenline Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

- APARTMENT FEATURES -



Check our virtual tour on the link below (copy and paste in your browser):



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrzcQq8Mjnc



1 Bedroom Apartment.

Heat & Hot Water Included.

NO BROKER FEES, By Management Company.

Renovated Apartment.

Updated Kitchen With New Black Finish Appliances.

Hardwood Like Floors Throughout Apartment.

First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.

Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.



- REQUIREMENTS -



Security Deposit 1.5 months.

No history of Felonies or Evictions.

2.5x Rent Combined Household Income.

$30 Application Fee.

Medium to Good Credit.

Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!



Showing times are flexible for your convenience.

Due to the high amount of calls, we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.



To schedule time to see the apartment, call/text 646 744 7548.

- BUILDING FEATURES -



Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There.

Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets.

Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.

Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.

Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.

Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.