Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1206 Bergenline Avenue

1206 Bergenline Avenue · (646) 744-7548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1206 Bergenline Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- APARTMENT FEATURES -

Check our virtual tour on the link below (copy and paste in your browser):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrzcQq8Mjnc

1 Bedroom Apartment.
Heat & Hot Water Included.
NO BROKER FEES, By Management Company.
Renovated Apartment.
Updated Kitchen With New Black Finish Appliances.
Hardwood Like Floors Throughout Apartment.
First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.
Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.

- REQUIREMENTS -

Security Deposit 1.5 months.
No history of Felonies or Evictions.
2.5x Rent Combined Household Income.
$30 Application Fee.
Medium to Good Credit.
Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!

Showing times are flexible for your convenience.
Due to the high amount of calls, we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.

To schedule time to see the apartment, call/text 646 744 7548.
- BUILDING FEATURES -

Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There.
Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets.
Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.
Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.
Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.
Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

