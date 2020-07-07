All apartments in Tuckerton
Village on the Green
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:04 PM

Village on the Green

500 E Main St · (609) 900-7172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
SUMMER SPECIAL! Pay ONLY a $500 Security Deposit! * *Must sign lease by July 31, 2020
Location

500 E Main St, Tuckerton, NJ 08087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0112 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Unit 0234 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0339 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village on the Green.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
playground
Located in historic Tuckerton, Village on the Green offers something for everyone! Our convenient location minutes from the Garden State Parkway, the sandy beaches of Long Beach Island or the nightlife and great dining in Atlantic City makes calling Village on the Green Home easy for everyone! Our community features spacious apartments which INCLUDE HEAT and HOT WATER as well a a professional Management Team, FREE 24-hour emergency maintenance, a sparkling pool and reserved parking. Call today and make Village on the Green Apartments your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Up to one and one half month's rent
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: One Reserved spot per aparment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village on the Green have any available units?
Village on the Green has 3 units available starting at $1,179 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Village on the Green have?
Some of Village on the Green's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village on the Green currently offering any rent specials?
Village on the Green is offering the following rent specials: SUMMER SPECIAL! Pay ONLY a $500 Security Deposit! * *Must sign lease by July 31, 2020
Is Village on the Green pet-friendly?
No, Village on the Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuckerton.
Does Village on the Green offer parking?
Yes, Village on the Green offers parking.
Does Village on the Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village on the Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village on the Green have a pool?
Yes, Village on the Green has a pool.
Does Village on the Green have accessible units?
No, Village on the Green does not have accessible units.
Does Village on the Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village on the Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Village on the Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village on the Green has units with air conditioning.
