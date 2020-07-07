Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access on-site laundry bbq/grill e-payments guest parking playground

Located in historic Tuckerton, Village on the Green offers something for everyone! Our convenient location minutes from the Garden State Parkway, the sandy beaches of Long Beach Island or the nightlife and great dining in Atlantic City makes calling Village on the Green Home easy for everyone! Our community features spacious apartments which INCLUDE HEAT and HOT WATER as well a a professional Management Team, FREE 24-hour emergency maintenance, a sparkling pool and reserved parking. Call today and make Village on the Green Apartments your new home!