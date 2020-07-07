All apartments in Tuckerton
Bartlett Landing
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

Bartlett Landing

27 Santa Cruz Rd · (609) 248-6914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SUMMER SPECIAL! Pay ONLY a $500 Security Deposit! * *Must sign lease by July 31, 2020
Location

27 Santa Cruz Rd, Tuckerton, NJ 08087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Ranch-1

$1,599

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Loft-1

$1,699

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1667 sqft

Townhome-1

$1,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1749 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bartlett Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
accessible
garage
bocce court
e-payments
guest parking
playground
Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9. Located in close proximity to Stafford Township and Long Beach Island, our community offers amenity rich living just a short drive from the beach. With three unique floor plans carefully constructed for comfort, youll find convenience by design throughout our spacious rental homes. Explore our available Tuckerton homes for rent and give us a call today to schedule a private community tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Up to one and one half months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 3
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: No Rottweilers or Pit Bulls. Combined weight up to 60 lbs, 1 pet up to 80 lbs
Parking Details: Garage & Driveway.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bartlett Landing have any available units?
Bartlett Landing offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,599. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Bartlett Landing have?
Some of Bartlett Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bartlett Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Bartlett Landing is offering the following rent specials: SUMMER SPECIAL! Pay ONLY a $500 Security Deposit! * *Must sign lease by July 31, 2020
Is Bartlett Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Bartlett Landing is pet friendly.
Does Bartlett Landing offer parking?
Yes, Bartlett Landing offers parking.
Does Bartlett Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bartlett Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bartlett Landing have a pool?
Yes, Bartlett Landing has a pool.
Does Bartlett Landing have accessible units?
Yes, Bartlett Landing has accessible units.
Does Bartlett Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bartlett Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Bartlett Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bartlett Landing has units with air conditioning.
