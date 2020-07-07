Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly sauna tennis court accessible garage bocce court e-payments guest parking playground

Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9. Located in close proximity to Stafford Township and Long Beach Island, our community offers amenity rich living just a short drive from the beach. With three unique floor plans carefully constructed for comfort, youll find convenience by design throughout our spacious rental homes. Explore our available Tuckerton homes for rent and give us a call today to schedule a private community tour.