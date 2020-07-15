All apartments in Trenton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

616 Stuyvesant ave

616 Stuyvesant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

616 Stuyvesant Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08618
Stuyvesant-Prospect

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 3bed Home - 3bd house for $1200 rent on the 600 block of Stuyvesant ave. This wont last long, text or email today at 609-429-0605 info@extrapmgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4144794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Stuyvesant ave have any available units?
616 Stuyvesant ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trenton, NJ.
Is 616 Stuyvesant ave currently offering any rent specials?
616 Stuyvesant ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Stuyvesant ave pet-friendly?
No, 616 Stuyvesant ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trenton.
Does 616 Stuyvesant ave offer parking?
No, 616 Stuyvesant ave does not offer parking.
Does 616 Stuyvesant ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Stuyvesant ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Stuyvesant ave have a pool?
No, 616 Stuyvesant ave does not have a pool.
Does 616 Stuyvesant ave have accessible units?
No, 616 Stuyvesant ave does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Stuyvesant ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Stuyvesant ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Stuyvesant ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Stuyvesant ave does not have units with air conditioning.
