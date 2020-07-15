Rent Calculator
Home
/
Trenton, NJ
/
616 Stuyvesant ave
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
616 Stuyvesant ave
616 Stuyvesant Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
616 Stuyvesant Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08618
Stuyvesant-Prospect
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 3bed Home - 3bd house for $1200 rent on the 600 block of Stuyvesant ave. This wont last long, text or email today at 609-429-0605 info@extrapmgmt.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4144794)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 Stuyvesant ave have any available units?
616 Stuyvesant ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Trenton, NJ
.
Is 616 Stuyvesant ave currently offering any rent specials?
616 Stuyvesant ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Stuyvesant ave pet-friendly?
No, 616 Stuyvesant ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Trenton
.
Does 616 Stuyvesant ave offer parking?
No, 616 Stuyvesant ave does not offer parking.
Does 616 Stuyvesant ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Stuyvesant ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Stuyvesant ave have a pool?
No, 616 Stuyvesant ave does not have a pool.
Does 616 Stuyvesant ave have accessible units?
No, 616 Stuyvesant ave does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Stuyvesant ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Stuyvesant ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Stuyvesant ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Stuyvesant ave does not have units with air conditioning.
