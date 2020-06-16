1616 Hudson street 20301-1

Amenities
Property Id: 180974
NO BROKER FEE!
Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN. close to all trendy Shops and Restaurants in Downtown Fort Lee! Apartments features Modern Kitchenettes with top quality stainless steel appliances, Wood Floors, Floor to ceiling Windows, Washer and Dryer and More . Best Amenities and some units with spectacular views of NYC!
Free Shuttle to NYC
(Prices and Promotion change daily)
Reduce Security Deposit of $1000. for those who qualified .
Parking $200.
Feel free to contact me for a Tour we have other properties as well in Fort Lee, Edgewater, North Bergen or Englewood.
Cora Murray
Group Twenty Six
646 819 9160
