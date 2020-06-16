All apartments in Trenton
1616 Hudson street 20301-1

1616 Hudson Street · (646) 819-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ 08611
Chambersburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 20301-1 · Avail. now

$2,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
hot tub
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974

NO BROKER FEE!
Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN. close to all trendy Shops and Restaurants in Downtown Fort Lee! Apartments features Modern Kitchenettes with top quality stainless steel appliances, Wood Floors, Floor to ceiling Windows, Washer and Dryer and More . Best Amenities and some units with spectacular views of NYC!
Free Shuttle to NYC

(Prices and Promotion change daily)
Reduce Security Deposit of $1000. for those who qualified .
Parking $200.

Feel free to contact me for a Tour we have other properties as well in Fort Lee, Edgewater, North Bergen or Englewood.

Cora Murray
Group Twenty Six
646 819 9160
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180974
Property Id 180974

(RLNE5844137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 have any available units?
1616 Hudson street 20301-1 has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 have?
Some of 1616 Hudson street 20301-1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Hudson street 20301-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 does offer parking.
Does 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 have a pool?
No, 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 have accessible units?
No, 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Hudson street 20301-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
