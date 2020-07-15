Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly online portal

Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time. We offer the convenience and luxury of professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance service. Enjoy our fabulous location just 15 minutes from local beaches. Great shopping, fine dining and outdoor activities are just around the corner. The Fairways at Bey Lea offers a variety of spacious floorplans with something for everyone. Conveniently located, The Fairways at Bey Lea is midway between New York, Philadelphia and a short distance from Atlantic City. Nearby attractions include beaches, golf courses, swimming, boating and museums. The good life is enhanced to the fullest on an everyday basis. Our beautifully landscaped community features a fitness center that is open 5am-10pm (located within building 20), tot lot/play area, outdoor open space recreation and a barbeque area. Also, a clubhouse with a second fitness center, wi-fi, coffee bar and outdoor pool. Whatever your needs may be, we can take care of them! Our friendly and professional staff wants to make your time with us as enjoyable as possible.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2398403)