All apartments in Toms River
Find more places like The Fairways at Bey Lea.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toms River, NJ
/
The Fairways at Bey Lea
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

The Fairways at Bey Lea

3600 Cypress Point Dr · (732) 631-8387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Toms River
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ 08753

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2213 Royal Oaks Drive · Avail. Oct 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 3105 Inverness Drive · Avail. Sep 21

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 967 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3313 Inverness Drive · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 511 Cypress Point Drive · Avail. Aug 20

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fairways at Bey Lea.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
online portal
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time. We offer the convenience and luxury of professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance service. Enjoy our fabulous location just 15 minutes from local beaches. Great shopping, fine dining and outdoor activities are just around the corner. The Fairways at Bey Lea offers a variety of spacious floorplans with something for everyone. Conveniently located, The Fairways at Bey Lea is midway between New York, Philadelphia and a short distance from Atlantic City. Nearby attractions include beaches, golf courses, swimming, boating and museums. The good life is enhanced to the fullest on an everyday basis. Our beautifully landscaped community features a fitness center that is open 5am-10pm (located within building 20), tot lot/play area, outdoor open space recreation and a barbeque area. Also, a clubhouse with a second fitness center, wi-fi, coffee bar and outdoor pool. Whatever your needs may be, we can take care of them! Our friendly and professional staff wants to make your time with us as enjoyable as possible.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2398403)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24 month leases
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50.00 application fee per person over 18 yrs. old
Deposit: One Month's Rent Security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $400
restrictions: Breed restrictions; Weight limit 100 lbs max.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fairways at Bey Lea have any available units?
The Fairways at Bey Lea has 4 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Fairways at Bey Lea have?
Some of The Fairways at Bey Lea's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fairways at Bey Lea currently offering any rent specials?
The Fairways at Bey Lea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fairways at Bey Lea pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fairways at Bey Lea is pet friendly.
Does The Fairways at Bey Lea offer parking?
Yes, The Fairways at Bey Lea offers parking.
Does The Fairways at Bey Lea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Fairways at Bey Lea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fairways at Bey Lea have a pool?
Yes, The Fairways at Bey Lea has a pool.
Does The Fairways at Bey Lea have accessible units?
Yes, The Fairways at Bey Lea has accessible units.
Does The Fairways at Bey Lea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fairways at Bey Lea has units with dishwashers.
Does The Fairways at Bey Lea have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Fairways at Bey Lea has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Fairways at Bey Lea?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd
Toms River, NJ 08753
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave
Toms River, NJ 08753

Similar Pages

Toms River 1 BedroomsToms River 2 Bedrooms
Toms River Apartments with BalconyToms River Apartments with Parking
Toms River Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJ
South Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity