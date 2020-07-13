Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park 24hr gym 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed parking accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal

Come experience newly upgraded apartments in Toms River, NJ. Our spacious two bedroom townhomes here at Mariners Cove have beautiful water views available from our scenic location on Barnegat Bay. Each townhome has its very own private patio and balcony where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy our amazing community and views. Some of our features include upgraded kitchens with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & glass tile backsplash, upgraded bathrooms, energy efficient windows, new fitness center, Bark Park, outdoor circuit training equipment and 24-hour on-site emergency maintenance. A full-size washer and dryer are included in every apartment. Each apartment home also comes with its very own storage shed located directly off of your patio. What more could you ask for? How about over 950 square feet of living space and not to mention spacious closets! Mariners Cove has easy access to the Garden State Parkway, Routes 35 & 70, Ocean County College, Cattus Island Coun