Mariners Cove

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500-1 month rent depending on qualifications
Move-in Fees: $150 Certificate of Occupancy, $100 amenity fee, $250 holding fee to be applied to move in costs
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs, no aggressive breeds (Incl. pit bulls, rottweilers, chow-chows, german shepherds, or Dobermans)
Parking Details: 1 assigned parking space per apartment. Additional parking is at a cost, location 1st come 1st served.
Storage Details: Each apartment has a shed roughly 2.5' x 7.5'