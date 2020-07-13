All apartments in Toms River
Find more places like Mariners Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toms River, NJ
/
Mariners Cove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Mariners Cove

372 Kettle Creek Rd · (732) 360-5143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Toms River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ 08753

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 37307 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 40506 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 37208 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mariners Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Come experience newly upgraded apartments in Toms River, NJ. Our spacious two bedroom townhomes here at Mariners Cove have beautiful water views available from our scenic location on Barnegat Bay. Each townhome has its very own private patio and balcony where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy our amazing community and views. Some of our features include upgraded kitchens with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & glass tile backsplash, upgraded bathrooms, energy efficient windows, new fitness center, Bark Park, outdoor circuit training equipment and 24-hour on-site emergency maintenance. A full-size washer and dryer are included in every apartment. Each apartment home also comes with its very own storage shed located directly off of your patio. What more could you ask for? How about over 950 square feet of living space and not to mention spacious closets! Mariners Cove has easy access to the Garden State Parkway, Routes 35 & 70, Ocean County College, Cattus Island Coun

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500-1 month rent depending on qualifications
Move-in Fees: $150 Certificate of Occupancy, $100 amenity fee, $250 holding fee to be applied to move in costs
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs, no aggressive breeds (Incl. pit bulls, rottweilers, chow-chows, german shepherds, or Dobermans)
Parking Details: 1 assigned parking space per apartment. Additional parking is at a cost, location 1st come 1st served.
Storage Details: Each apartment has a shed roughly 2.5' x 7.5'

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mariners Cove have any available units?
Mariners Cove has 10 units available starting at $1,805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mariners Cove have?
Some of Mariners Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mariners Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Mariners Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mariners Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Mariners Cove is pet friendly.
Does Mariners Cove offer parking?
Yes, Mariners Cove offers parking.
Does Mariners Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mariners Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mariners Cove have a pool?
No, Mariners Cove does not have a pool.
Does Mariners Cove have accessible units?
No, Mariners Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Mariners Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mariners Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does Mariners Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mariners Cove has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Mariners Cove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr
Toms River, NJ 08753
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave
Toms River, NJ 08753
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753

Similar Pages

Toms River 1 BedroomsToms River 2 Bedrooms
Toms River Apartments with BalconyToms River Apartments with Parking
Toms River Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJ
South Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity