All apartments in Toms River
Find more places like 413 Stallion Circle W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toms River, NJ
/
413 Stallion Circle W
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

413 Stallion Circle W

413 Stallion Cir W · (732) 996-6040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Toms River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ 08755

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets, and the master features an en suite bathroom! When it's time to relax, step out onto your spacious balcony! Be the first resident in our newest building! Located in Toms River, Gabrielle Run offers immediate access to major commuting routes, whether via public transit or your own vehicle. Fabulous shopping destinations and a variety of fine dining also abound in this vibrant area. We are accepting online applications and offering rent specials for September move-ins, and virtual tours and online applications currently available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Stallion Circle W have any available units?
413 Stallion Circle W has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 413 Stallion Circle W have?
Some of 413 Stallion Circle W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Stallion Circle W currently offering any rent specials?
413 Stallion Circle W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Stallion Circle W pet-friendly?
No, 413 Stallion Circle W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toms River.
Does 413 Stallion Circle W offer parking?
Yes, 413 Stallion Circle W does offer parking.
Does 413 Stallion Circle W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 Stallion Circle W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Stallion Circle W have a pool?
Yes, 413 Stallion Circle W has a pool.
Does 413 Stallion Circle W have accessible units?
No, 413 Stallion Circle W does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Stallion Circle W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Stallion Circle W has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Stallion Circle W have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Stallion Circle W does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 413 Stallion Circle W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr
Toms River, NJ 08753
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave
Toms River, NJ 08753
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd
Toms River, NJ 08753

Similar Pages

Toms River 1 BedroomsToms River 2 Bedrooms
Toms River Apartments with BalconyToms River Apartments with Parking
Toms River Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJ
South Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity