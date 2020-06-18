All apartments in Tenafly
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:38 PM

196 Engle Street

196 Engle Street · (201) 894-8004
Location

196 Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ 07670
Tenafly

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Executive Rental on East side of Tenafly! Nicely updated Bright, spacious modern 4 Bedroom, 3 full Bath home offers Ultra modern eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, high-end appliances with french door to patio and private,serene backyard. Spacious living room with fireplace, dining room with tall windows,sliding door,high ceiling filled with natural lights. Master suite with bath and ample closets. 3 additional bedrooms and hallway bath complete the main level. Grould level offers entry from driveway, generous size family room, full bath, laundry room and 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Engle Street have any available units?
196 Engle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tenafly, NJ.
What amenities does 196 Engle Street have?
Some of 196 Engle Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Engle Street currently offering any rent specials?
196 Engle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Engle Street pet-friendly?
No, 196 Engle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tenafly.
Does 196 Engle Street offer parking?
Yes, 196 Engle Street does offer parking.
Does 196 Engle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 Engle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Engle Street have a pool?
No, 196 Engle Street does not have a pool.
Does 196 Engle Street have accessible units?
No, 196 Engle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Engle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 196 Engle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 196 Engle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 Engle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
