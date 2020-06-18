196 Engle Street

Amenities
Great Executive Rental on East side of Tenafly! Nicely updated Bright, spacious modern 4 Bedroom, 3 full Bath home offers Ultra modern eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, high-end appliances with french door to patio and private,serene backyard. Spacious living room with fireplace, dining room with tall windows,sliding door,high ceiling filled with natural lights. Master suite with bath and ample closets. 3 additional bedrooms and hallway bath complete the main level. Grould level offers entry from driveway, generous size family room, full bath, laundry room and 2 car attached garage.