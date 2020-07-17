All apartments in Sussex County
181 WHITE LAKE RD
181 WHITE LAKE RD

181 White Lake Rd · No Longer Available
Location

181 White Lake Rd, Sussex County, NJ 07871

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
PRIVATE COUNTRY SETTING WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK, LAKE, SOCCER FIELDS, TRACK... SHOPRITE AND NEW CENTER WITHIN EASY WALK... SPARTA SCHOOLS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 WHITE LAKE RD have any available units?
181 WHITE LAKE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sussex County, NJ.
Is 181 WHITE LAKE RD currently offering any rent specials?
181 WHITE LAKE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 WHITE LAKE RD pet-friendly?
No, 181 WHITE LAKE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sussex County.
Does 181 WHITE LAKE RD offer parking?
Yes, 181 WHITE LAKE RD offers parking.
Does 181 WHITE LAKE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 WHITE LAKE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 WHITE LAKE RD have a pool?
No, 181 WHITE LAKE RD does not have a pool.
Does 181 WHITE LAKE RD have accessible units?
No, 181 WHITE LAKE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 181 WHITE LAKE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 WHITE LAKE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 WHITE LAKE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 WHITE LAKE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
