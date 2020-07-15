All apartments in Summit
The Parc at Summit

26 Locust Dr · (908) 386-4718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ 07901
Summit

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,713

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 38 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$2,042

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,244

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Parc at Summit.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City. From our prime, convenient location to our impressive slate of features, each detail blends into the ultimate apartment living experience. Large closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, plush carpeting, and garages are but a few of the great features you’ll find in your new home. Best of all, you can bring your cats and dogs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (one-time non-refundable) flat onetime fee (due at move-in).
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $50 for (1st pet); additional $25 for (2nd pet).
restrictions: All animals must be housebroken. No breeding of any permitted animal is allowed. Additionally, the following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs. All residents with a pets are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Parc at Summit have any available units?
The Parc at Summit has 6 units available starting at $1,713 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Parc at Summit have?
Some of The Parc at Summit's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Parc at Summit currently offering any rent specials?
The Parc at Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Parc at Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, The Parc at Summit is pet friendly.
Does The Parc at Summit offer parking?
Yes, The Parc at Summit offers parking.
Does The Parc at Summit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Parc at Summit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Parc at Summit have a pool?
No, The Parc at Summit does not have a pool.
Does The Parc at Summit have accessible units?
No, The Parc at Summit does not have accessible units.
Does The Parc at Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Parc at Summit has units with dishwashers.
Does The Parc at Summit have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Parc at Summit has units with air conditioning.
