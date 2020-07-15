The Parc at Summit

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (one-time non-refundable) flat onetime fee (due at move-in).
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $50 for (1st pet); additional $25 for (2nd pet).
restrictions: All animals must be housebroken. No breeding of any permitted animal is allowed. Additionally, the following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs. All residents with a pets are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file.