All apartments in Stratford
Find more places like Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stratford, NJ
/
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC

115 Wright Ave · (856) 997-2934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stratford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ 08084

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L097 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit C24 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit D34 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
cats allowed
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living. Brookview Manor Apartments is a place you will be glad to call home, located on a beautifully tree lined street in a quiet residential community we offer apartments in Stratford for any lifestyle, from families to students. Our one and two bedroom floor plans come full of wonderful amenities and the community features an onsite laundry center and beautiful landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: One month - One and a Half Month's Rent depending on credit.
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC have any available units?
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC has 6 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC have?
Some of Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC currently offering any rent specials?
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC is pet friendly.
Does Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC offer parking?
Yes, Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC offers parking.
Does Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC have a pool?
No, Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC does not have a pool.
Does Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC have accessible units?
No, Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC does not have accessible units.
Does Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC has units with dishwashers.
Does Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stratford 1 BedroomsStratford Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Stratford Apartments with ParkingStratford Dog Friendly Apartments
Stratford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJWyncote, PARamblewood, NJClementon, NJYardley, PAMagnolia, NJWarminster Heights, PA
Bordentown, NJMerchantville, NJTurnersville, NJMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PABeverly, NJRockledge, PAChester Heights, PAEddystone, PAClayton, NJGloucester City, NJRoebling, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity