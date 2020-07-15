Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC.
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
cats allowed
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living. Brookview Manor Apartments is a place you will be glad to call home, located on a beautifully tree lined street in a quiet residential community we offer apartments in Stratford for any lifestyle, from families to students. Our one and two bedroom floor plans come full of wonderful amenities and the community features an onsite laundry center and beautiful landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: One month - One and a Half Month's Rent depending on credit.
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC have any available units?
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC has 6 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC have?
Some of Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC currently offering any rent specials?
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC is pet friendly.
Does Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC offer parking?