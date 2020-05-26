All apartments in Spring Lake
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:02 PM

408 Worthington Avenue

408 Worthington Avenue · (732) 859-0517
Location

408 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Classic Spring Lake cottage on sought after street, newer kitchen with pantry closet, open front porch, central air and heat for cooler summer nights, bed sizes are 1 queen, 1 double and 1 twin. Available from August 1 through Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Worthington Avenue have any available units?
408 Worthington Avenue has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 Worthington Avenue have?
Some of 408 Worthington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Worthington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
408 Worthington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Worthington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 408 Worthington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 408 Worthington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 408 Worthington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 408 Worthington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Worthington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Worthington Avenue have a pool?
No, 408 Worthington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 408 Worthington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 408 Worthington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Worthington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Worthington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Worthington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 408 Worthington Avenue has units with air conditioning.
