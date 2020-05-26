Classic Spring Lake cottage on sought after street, newer kitchen with pantry closet, open front porch, central air and heat for cooler summer nights, bed sizes are 1 queen, 1 double and 1 twin. Available from August 1 through Labor Day.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 Worthington Avenue have any available units?