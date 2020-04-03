All apartments in Spring Lake
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

212 Ocean Road

212 Ocean Road · (732) 614-9010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 Ocean Road, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BOOK YOUR SUMMER 2020 NOW. Upscale summer rental, fully furnished. . $7500 weekly preferably 2 week minimum for $14,500 Monthly $28,000 for July, $28,000 August. . No disappointment here Waterfront-Lakefront rental 2 blocks from south end beach. 5 bedroom home totally remodeled. First floor open concept living room, dining room, kitchen. First floor washer/dryer, full bath. 2nd floor 3 bedrooms, 3rd floor 2 bedrooms.5 Badges for Spring Lake beach and poolWeeks of JULY 3-18,2020 BOOKEDJuly 19-Sept 7,2020 ALSO BOOKED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Ocean Road have any available units?
212 Ocean Road has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Ocean Road have?
Some of 212 Ocean Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Ocean Road currently offering any rent specials?
212 Ocean Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Ocean Road pet-friendly?
No, 212 Ocean Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 212 Ocean Road offer parking?
Yes, 212 Ocean Road does offer parking.
Does 212 Ocean Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Ocean Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Ocean Road have a pool?
Yes, 212 Ocean Road has a pool.
Does 212 Ocean Road have accessible units?
No, 212 Ocean Road does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Ocean Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Ocean Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Ocean Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Ocean Road does not have units with air conditioning.
