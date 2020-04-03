212 Ocean Road

Amenities
BOOK YOUR SUMMER 2020 NOW. Upscale summer rental, fully furnished. . $7500 weekly preferably 2 week minimum for $14,500 Monthly $28,000 for July, $28,000 August. . No disappointment here Waterfront-Lakefront rental 2 blocks from south end beach. 5 bedroom home totally remodeled. First floor open concept living room, dining room, kitchen. First floor washer/dryer, full bath. 2nd floor 3 bedrooms, 3rd floor 2 bedrooms.5 Badges for Spring Lake beach and poolWeeks of JULY 3-18,2020 BOOKEDJuly 19-Sept 7,2020 ALSO BOOKED