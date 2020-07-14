All apartments in Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake

1911 Greve Ave · (833) 221-8509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Spring Lake Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5F · Avail. Aug 22

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 9B · Avail. Aug 22

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 5D · Avail. Jul 23

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Manor at Spring Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community. Our apartments in Spring Lake offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with modern comforts including gorgeous flooring throughout and updated modern kitchens and baths. Our community is home to a large resort-style pool on exquisitely landscaped grounds with a BBQ area and laundry facilities on site. We are ideally located near the beach, shopping, dining, and recreation to fit any lifestyle. For the people who love to get out in our community; we are just steps away from Fairway Mews Golf Club, Spring Lake Golf Club, and Divine Park where you can enjoy a game of tennis. Schedule a personalized tour by contacting us today and see why our residents love to call The Manor at Spring Lake home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Manor at Spring Lake have any available units?
The Manor at Spring Lake has 3 units available starting at $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Manor at Spring Lake have?
Some of The Manor at Spring Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Manor at Spring Lake currently offering any rent specials?
The Manor at Spring Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Manor at Spring Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Manor at Spring Lake is pet friendly.
Does The Manor at Spring Lake offer parking?
Yes, The Manor at Spring Lake offers parking.
Does The Manor at Spring Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Manor at Spring Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Manor at Spring Lake have a pool?
Yes, The Manor at Spring Lake has a pool.
Does The Manor at Spring Lake have accessible units?
No, The Manor at Spring Lake does not have accessible units.
Does The Manor at Spring Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Manor at Spring Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does The Manor at Spring Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Manor at Spring Lake has units with air conditioning.
