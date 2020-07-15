Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access cats allowed 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe online portal

Welcome to The Heights at Spring Lake, where you will find deluxe living around the corner from prestigious mansions and steps from the beach. Indoor and outdoor living on stunningly landscaped grounds, comfort, ease and luxury add up to the lifestyle you have been looking for. Spacious one and two bedroom apartments feature deluxe amenities including beautiful flooring, updated appliances, ceiling fans, central air, and included water, gas heat, and sewer. Your live-in professional management and maintenance team provide award-winning service. We are ideally located close to beaches, public transportation, shopping, dining, and entertainment to make getting anywhere you want to go easy! We are minutes from multiple parks if you want to enjoy a day outside, or swing by Fairway Mews Golf Club to play a round of golf. Check out the casual dining at St. Stephens Green Publick House or if you are looking for something with a view, we suggest heading over to Black Trumpet. The Heights ...