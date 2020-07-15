All apartments in Spring Lake Heights
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

The Heights at Spring Lake

2412 State Route 71 · (833) 574-0274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Spring Lake Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08D · Avail. Aug 22

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 19D · Avail. Aug 22

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Heights at Spring Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
cats allowed
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
Welcome to The Heights at Spring Lake, where you will find deluxe living around the corner from prestigious mansions and steps from the beach. Indoor and outdoor living on stunningly landscaped grounds, comfort, ease and luxury add up to the lifestyle you have been looking for. Spacious one and two bedroom apartments feature deluxe amenities including beautiful flooring, updated appliances, ceiling fans, central air, and included water, gas heat, and sewer. Your live-in professional management and maintenance team provide award-winning service. We are ideally located close to beaches, public transportation, shopping, dining, and entertainment to make getting anywhere you want to go easy! We are minutes from multiple parks if you want to enjoy a day outside, or swing by Fairway Mews Golf Club to play a round of golf. Check out the casual dining at St. Stephens Green Publick House or if you are looking for something with a view, we suggest heading over to Black Trumpet. The Heights ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per 18 year old and older applicant
Deposit: Up to 1 months rent for approved application
Move-in Fees: $100-$200 for Certificate of Occupancy
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per cat up to 2 cats per household
Parking Details: Paved lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Heights at Spring Lake have any available units?
The Heights at Spring Lake has 2 units available starting at $1,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Heights at Spring Lake have?
Some of The Heights at Spring Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Heights at Spring Lake currently offering any rent specials?
The Heights at Spring Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Heights at Spring Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Heights at Spring Lake is pet friendly.
Does The Heights at Spring Lake offer parking?
Yes, The Heights at Spring Lake offers parking.
Does The Heights at Spring Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Heights at Spring Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Heights at Spring Lake have a pool?
No, The Heights at Spring Lake does not have a pool.
Does The Heights at Spring Lake have accessible units?
No, The Heights at Spring Lake does not have accessible units.
Does The Heights at Spring Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Heights at Spring Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does The Heights at Spring Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Heights at Spring Lake has units with air conditioning.
