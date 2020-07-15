All apartments in Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
Shenandoah Arms, LLC

1014 Wall Rd · (833) 372-8659
Location

1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Spring Lake Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F5 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit D4 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit C8 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shenandoah Arms, LLC.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach. Spacious apartment homes and a gorgeous pool on exquisitely landscaped grounds a stones throw from the glorious Jersey Shore sands where you can relax in the sun and stroll the boardwalk. The on-site management and maintenance team take care of your every need in this full-service community. And your spacious apartment home features every amenity. Shenandoah Arms offers comfortable, carefree living in a beautiful beach setting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shenandoah Arms, LLC have any available units?
Shenandoah Arms, LLC has 3 units available starting at $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Shenandoah Arms, LLC have?
Some of Shenandoah Arms, LLC's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shenandoah Arms, LLC currently offering any rent specials?
Shenandoah Arms, LLC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shenandoah Arms, LLC pet-friendly?
Yes, Shenandoah Arms, LLC is pet friendly.
Does Shenandoah Arms, LLC offer parking?
Yes, Shenandoah Arms, LLC offers parking.
Does Shenandoah Arms, LLC have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shenandoah Arms, LLC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shenandoah Arms, LLC have a pool?
Yes, Shenandoah Arms, LLC has a pool.
Does Shenandoah Arms, LLC have accessible units?
No, Shenandoah Arms, LLC does not have accessible units.
Does Shenandoah Arms, LLC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shenandoah Arms, LLC has units with dishwashers.
Does Shenandoah Arms, LLC have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shenandoah Arms, LLC has units with air conditioning.
