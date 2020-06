Amenities

LUXURY WINTER RENTAL at Fairway Mews. FURNISHED. Available 10/1 to 5/15. No pets. No smoking. Beautifully renovated 2 BR and 2 bath 2 story town home. Newly renovated with new furniture throughout and designer touches. First floor enhanced by an open floor plan, new kitchen with large island and butlers pantry. Living room and dining area open onto a patio with a nice view of the golf course. Two Bedrooms upstairs with custom bathroom, laundry and private balcony. 1 car garage. Fairway Mews is a gated community with a golf course and club house which runs activities. Landlord pays for monthly cleaning service.