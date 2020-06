Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Annual Spring Lake Heights rental only a short distance to the Spring Lake Heights School, beautiful Spring Lake beach and lovely town of Spring Lake. Relax on the front porch or enjoy the large fenced in backyard! Wonderful home to enjoy year round. Bright and airy home,hardwood floors ,updated kitchen with separate dining area. This is a wonderful home . Bring your furniture and enjoy year round living at the Jersey Shore.